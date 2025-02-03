Left Menu

Australia Cracks Down on Online Extremism with Landmark Sanctions

Australia imposes sanctions on 'Terrorgram', a right-wing extremist online network, aiming to combat antisemitism and extremism. This move follows similar actions by the UK and USA. The government also renews sanctions on four right-wing groups. Offenders could face severe penalties, including up to 10 years in jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:53 IST
In a decisive move to tackle rising antisemitism and extremism, Australia has imposed sanctions on the extreme right-wing online network "Terrorgram." This follows parallel measures taken by the United Kingdom and the United States, marking a concerted global effort against online hate.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced that engaging with "Terrorgram," known for promoting white supremacy and racially-motivated violence, will now be a criminal offence in Australia. Penalties include heavy fines and up to 10 years in prison, as part of unprecedented counterterrorism financing sanctions against an online entity.

The Australian government has also renewed sanctions against four other right-wing groups, signaling a zero-tolerance policy. Meanwhile, escalating antisemitic incidents, worsened by the Israel-Gaza conflict, have intensified concerns for Australia's Jewish community of nearly 115,000 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

