Controversy Over Bihar's BPSC Chair Appointment Hits Court

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Bihar government regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Parmar Ravi Manubhai as the chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

A bench composed of justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra noted the submissions of lawyer Brajesh Singh, who challenged Manubhai's appointment as the Commission head. The court was critical of the lawyer for filing the PIL without having any direct association or interest in the BPSC.

The plea, which argues that the appointment contravenes the constitutional requirement of impeccable character for such positions, highlighted corruption allegations against Parmar. The court has appointed an amicus curiae to continue the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)