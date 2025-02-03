Left Menu

Allegations of Irregularities in Police Recruitment Prompt AIADMK Outcry

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called for a probe into senior IPS officer Kalpana Nayak's allegations of an attempted murder linked to her exposure of police recruitment irregularities. He criticized the DMK government, demanding transparency and action to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:10 IST
Allegations of Irregularities in Police Recruitment Prompt AIADMK Outcry
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has raised concerns over allegations made by senior IPS officer Kalpana Nayak regarding an attempt on her life. Nayak claimed the threat arose from her efforts to expose irregularities within police recruitment.

Palaniswami, speaking as the Leader of Opposition, insisted on the need for a thorough investigation by the Tamil Nadu government to uncover the truth behind these serious allegations. He urged the ruling DMK government, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, to provide adequate security for Nayak, emphasizing the need for accountability.

The AIADMK leader criticized the government for the alleged incident, describing it as a stain on the police department. Palaniswami stressed that if an officer of Nayak's standing could face such risks, it raised questions about the safety and transparency for common citizens. He demanded proper investigation and stringent legal action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025