Allegations of Irregularities in Police Recruitment Prompt AIADMK Outcry

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has raised concerns over allegations made by senior IPS officer Kalpana Nayak regarding an attempt on her life. Nayak claimed the threat arose from her efforts to expose irregularities within police recruitment.

Palaniswami, speaking as the Leader of Opposition, insisted on the need for a thorough investigation by the Tamil Nadu government to uncover the truth behind these serious allegations. He urged the ruling DMK government, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, to provide adequate security for Nayak, emphasizing the need for accountability.

The AIADMK leader criticized the government for the alleged incident, describing it as a stain on the police department. Palaniswami stressed that if an officer of Nayak's standing could face such risks, it raised questions about the safety and transparency for common citizens. He demanded proper investigation and stringent legal action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)