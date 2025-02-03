Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Trade War Concerns

In early Monday trading, euro zone bond yields slipped as investors responded to rising fears of a trade war, stoked by U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. These tensions pushed investors towards safe-haven assets, affecting yields across the region.

Germany's rate-sensitive two-year bond yield decreased by 5 basis points to 2.063% during initial transactions. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year yield was stable at 2.461%, effectively sitting in the middle of its latest fluctuation range.

Conversely, Italy's 10-year yield edged up by 1 basis point, settling at 3.562% by the same period.

