Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Trade War Concerns

Euro zone bond yields fell in early Monday trade due to fears of a trade war ignited by U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. This environment led investors to opt for safe-haven assets. Germany's short-term yields fell, while Italy's 10-year yield saw a slight increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:49 IST
In early Monday trading, euro zone bond yields slipped as investors responded to rising fears of a trade war, stoked by U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. These tensions pushed investors towards safe-haven assets, affecting yields across the region.

Germany's rate-sensitive two-year bond yield decreased by 5 basis points to 2.063% during initial transactions. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year yield was stable at 2.461%, effectively sitting in the middle of its latest fluctuation range.

Conversely, Italy's 10-year yield edged up by 1 basis point, settling at 3.562% by the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

