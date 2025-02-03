Stronger Together: Europe's United Front

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a call to action for Europe ahead of an informal defense meeting with EU leaders in Brussels. Macron stressed the importance of unity in the face of recent U.S. policy shifts, signaling that Europe must stand firm to protect its commercial interests.

Drawing on past challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian incursions in Ukraine, Macron stated that these events served as wake-up calls for Europe's need to bolster its defenses and cohesion.

He identified the actions and statements of former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration as a catalyst for Europe to enhance its collective security measures and pursue a more unified stance on global issues.

