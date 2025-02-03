Left Menu

Taliban Attack at UN Compound in Kabul Sparks Investigations

A shooting at the United Nations compound in Kabul resulted in one death and one injury. A Taliban fighter fired at a UN guard post. No return fire came from UN security. The deceased Taliban's cause of death remains unclear, with separate investigations underway by the UN and Taliban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:45 IST
Taliban Attack at UN Compound in Kabul Sparks Investigations
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A deadly shooting at the United Nations compound in Kabul has left the international community on edge, as one person was killed and another injured. The UN mission in Afghanistan reported Monday that the attack was carried out by a Taliban fighter from outside the compound's perimeter.

According to the UN, the shooter targeted a guard post but did not provoke a return of fire from UN-contracted security guards. The incident resulted in a minor injury to an international guard, who has since received hospital treatment.

The attacker, a Taliban fighter, was found dead outside the compound, though the UN did not provide details on how he died. Investigations by both the UN and the Taliban are ongoing, with the latter unavailable for immediate comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025