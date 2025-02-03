Taliban Attack at UN Compound in Kabul Sparks Investigations
A shooting at the United Nations compound in Kabul resulted in one death and one injury. A Taliban fighter fired at a UN guard post. No return fire came from UN security. The deceased Taliban's cause of death remains unclear, with separate investigations underway by the UN and Taliban.
A deadly shooting at the United Nations compound in Kabul has left the international community on edge, as one person was killed and another injured. The UN mission in Afghanistan reported Monday that the attack was carried out by a Taliban fighter from outside the compound's perimeter.
According to the UN, the shooter targeted a guard post but did not provoke a return of fire from UN-contracted security guards. The incident resulted in a minor injury to an international guard, who has since received hospital treatment.
The attacker, a Taliban fighter, was found dead outside the compound, though the UN did not provide details on how he died. Investigations by both the UN and the Taliban are ongoing, with the latter unavailable for immediate comment.
