In a dramatic turn of events, former British soldier Daniel Abed Khalife has been sentenced to over 14 years in jail for espionage. Convicted of collecting sensitive information for Iran, Khalife's story is a cautionary tale of ambition gone wrong.

Khalife, discharged from the military after charges surfaced, briefly escaped from London's Wandsworth prison in 2023. His escape sparked a nationwide manhunt, costing over 250,000 pounds, and raised serious questions about prison security.

The court heard that Khalife, who had contacts with Iranian intelligence, argued the information he shared was not harmful. However, the judge described his actions as both 'dangerous and fantastical,' emphasizing a lack of genuine espionage intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)