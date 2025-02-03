Left Menu

Sweden Court Convicts Anti-Islam Activist of Hate Crimes

A Swedish court convicted Salwan Najem, an anti-Islam activist, of hate crimes involving Koran burnings. The ruling came days after fellow campaigner Salwan Momika was shot dead. Najem received a suspended sentence and fine for his actions, which sparked unrest and anger towards Sweden in Muslim countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:18 IST
A Swedish court has convicted Salwan Najem, an anti-Islam campaigner, of hate crimes for staging public burnings of the Koran. The verdict was delivered just five days after another involved in similar activities, Salwan Momika, was fatally shot.

Najem, a 50-year-old Swedish citizen, received a suspended sentence and a fine of 4,000 crowns ($358) following the burnings that led to unrest and anger in Muslim countries. Despite extensive free speech rights in Sweden, the court determined that Najem and Momika had significantly overstepped appropriate boundaries for religious criticism.

The Stockholm district court declared that while religious followers must accept occasional offense, Najem's actions expressed contempt for Muslims, thus constituting hate crimes. Meanwhile, the killing of Momika remains unresolved, with potential foreign involvement suggested by Sweden's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

