Mexico's Financial Resilience in Face of US Tariffs

Mexico can handle financial shocks following the US's 25% tariffs on its goods, says Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O. Despite global challenges, Mexico remains a strategic and trustworthy destination for investors, showcasing its financial resilience and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:18 IST
Mexico is poised to withstand financial shocks following the United States' imposition of 25% tariffs on its goods. This assurance comes from Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O, who addressed investors on Monday.

In his statement, Ramirez de la O emphasized the resilience of Mexico's economy. He stressed that the country's substantial resources equip it to navigate such global challenges effectively.

Furthermore, the finance minister highlighted Mexico's continued status as a strategic and trustworthy destination for investors globally, underscoring its financial stability despite the recent tariff announcement by the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

