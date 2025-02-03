Mexico's Financial Resilience in Face of US Tariffs
Mexico can handle financial shocks following the US's 25% tariffs on its goods, says Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O. Despite global challenges, Mexico remains a strategic and trustworthy destination for investors, showcasing its financial resilience and stability.
Mexico is poised to withstand financial shocks following the United States' imposition of 25% tariffs on its goods. This assurance comes from Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O, who addressed investors on Monday.
In his statement, Ramirez de la O emphasized the resilience of Mexico's economy. He stressed that the country's substantial resources equip it to navigate such global challenges effectively.
Furthermore, the finance minister highlighted Mexico's continued status as a strategic and trustworthy destination for investors globally, underscoring its financial stability despite the recent tariff announcement by the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrills and Surprises: Dramatic Fourth Round at Australian Open
Dominant Displays as Sabalenka Shines at Australian Open
Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment
Global Powerhouses Gear Up for WEF 2025: India Shines in Davos
Sabalenka Storms Into Australian Open Quarter-Finals