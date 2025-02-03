Pakistan's Ultimatum: Afghan Refugees' Fate Hangs in Balance
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of deporting Afghan refugees if host countries don't expedite their relocation. Following Trump's suspension of US Refugee Admissions, Afghans waiting in Pakistan face uncertain futures. Relations with Afghanistan worsen amid rising militancy and refugee burdens.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has issued a stern warning concerning the fate of Afghan refugees awaiting resettlement in other countries. He stated that should host nations delay further, these individuals may face deportation back to Afghanistan.
The situation escalates following former President Donald Trump's decision to suspend the US Refugee Admissions Program, halting potential resettlement for thousands of Afghans in Pakistan, who fled Taliban control of Kabul in 2021. While awaiting relocation, tensions rise with the alleged involvement of some in militancy.
Pakistan's relationship with Afghanistan further deteriorates amid accusations of Kabul's inaction against Taliban militants. Asylum hopes wane for many refugees, despite efforts from Pakistan's government to manage nearly 1.45 million legal Afghan residents within its borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Afghan Resettlement In Limbo: Flights Canceled Amid Trump Order
Afghan Refugees Urge Trump to Lift US Relocation Ban
Political Turmoil: Trump Stirs Controversy with Gaza Resettlement Proposal
Visa Suspension Shocks Afghan Refugees in Pakistan
US Commitment to Afghan Refugee Resettlement Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue