Pakistan's Ultimatum: Afghan Refugees' Fate Hangs in Balance

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has issued a stern warning concerning the fate of Afghan refugees awaiting resettlement in other countries. He stated that should host nations delay further, these individuals may face deportation back to Afghanistan.

The situation escalates following former President Donald Trump's decision to suspend the US Refugee Admissions Program, halting potential resettlement for thousands of Afghans in Pakistan, who fled Taliban control of Kabul in 2021. While awaiting relocation, tensions rise with the alleged involvement of some in militancy.

Pakistan's relationship with Afghanistan further deteriorates amid accusations of Kabul's inaction against Taliban militants. Asylum hopes wane for many refugees, despite efforts from Pakistan's government to manage nearly 1.45 million legal Afghan residents within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)