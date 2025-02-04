Democrats Blocked from USAID amid Musk Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Congressional Democrats were denied entry to the USAID building on Monday. Federal law enforcement officers were stationed at the doors, effectively barring lawmakers from accessing even the public lobby of the agency's headquarters.

The decision to restrict entry came on the heels of heavy criticism aimed at Elon Musk and members of his DOGE task force. Democrats have raised alarms over the group's unauthorized access to internal government systems, despite not having official government agency status.

This incident has sparked a broader debate about the security and integrity of government systems and the influence of non-governmental entities like Musk's task force. Lawmakers are calling for increased scrutiny and accountability measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)