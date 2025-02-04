Left Menu

Democrats Blocked from USAID amid Musk Controversy

Federal law enforcement officers blocked Democratic lawmakers from entering the USAID headquarters. This action followed criticism of Elon Musk and his DOGE task force for accessing internal government systems without official agency status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, Congressional Democrats were denied entry to the USAID building on Monday. Federal law enforcement officers were stationed at the doors, effectively barring lawmakers from accessing even the public lobby of the agency's headquarters.

The decision to restrict entry came on the heels of heavy criticism aimed at Elon Musk and members of his DOGE task force. Democrats have raised alarms over the group's unauthorized access to internal government systems, despite not having official government agency status.

This incident has sparked a broader debate about the security and integrity of government systems and the influence of non-governmental entities like Musk's task force. Lawmakers are calling for increased scrutiny and accountability measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

