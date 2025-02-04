Trump's Ambitious Plan: U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund on the Horizon

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, setting the stage for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund within the next year. This fund, according to Trump, could even consider purchasing the popular short video app, TikTok, whose future in the U.S. remains uncertain.

While Trump has unveiled grand plans for the fund, including financing infrastructure and manufacturing projects, the mechanics of its establishment are still vague. The U.S. operates under a budget deficit, contrasting with other countries that rely on surpluses for similar funds, raising questions about its feasibility and congressional approval.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the fund would be a mix of liquid and domestic assets, targeting to monetize the U.S. balance sheet for its citizens. This initiative surprisingly aligns with efforts considered by the previous Biden administration, signaling bipartisan interest in such economic strategies.

