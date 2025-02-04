Left Menu

Trump's Ambitious Plan: U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund on the Horizon

President Donald Trump signed an executive order advocating for the establishment of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. The fund could potentially buy TikTok if created. While the details remain unclear, it's proposed to be funded by various means and would require congressional approval. Trump aims for it to aid national projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 03:23 IST
Trump's Ambitious Plan: U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, setting the stage for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund within the next year. This fund, according to Trump, could even consider purchasing the popular short video app, TikTok, whose future in the U.S. remains uncertain.

While Trump has unveiled grand plans for the fund, including financing infrastructure and manufacturing projects, the mechanics of its establishment are still vague. The U.S. operates under a budget deficit, contrasting with other countries that rely on surpluses for similar funds, raising questions about its feasibility and congressional approval.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the fund would be a mix of liquid and domestic assets, targeting to monetize the U.S. balance sheet for its citizens. This initiative surprisingly aligns with efforts considered by the previous Biden administration, signaling bipartisan interest in such economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025