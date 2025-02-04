Left Menu

New Tariffs on Chinese Packages: A Complex Customs Challenge

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced new tariffs set to affect mailed packages from China, effective Tuesday. Temporary exemptions will still incur a 10% tariff. As tariffs on Canada and Mexico are delayed, only Chinese imports will be subject to these new regulations. Importers must follow updated guidelines by CBP.

04-02-2025
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that new tariffs will affect mailed packages from China starting Tuesday. This change, outlined in a notice posted online, indicates a shift to formal customs entry procedures for such packages.

Chinese imports benefiting from temporary duty exemptions will face a 10% tariff. The notice, published in the Federal Register, came as U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the implementation of tariffs on Canada and Mexico to March 1. As of now, only Chinese shipments remain impacted.

CBP has issued further guidance for shippers, emphasizing the importance of understanding the new requirements. It stresses the need for traders to remain informed about their responsibilities and the messaging received from the agency.

