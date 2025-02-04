Suspension After Cow Slaughter Protests in District

The suspension of four police officers, including an outpost in-charge, has highlighted growing tensions over cow slaughter incidents in the district. The action follows the discovery of cow carcasses in the Phoolbagh police outpost area, which sparked protests from local BJP workers.

Senior officials, frustrated by ongoing incidents despite previous warnings, have moved swiftly. Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada ordered the suspension of the officers on charges of inaction. The SSP has warned all district police station in-charges to enforce strict measures against cow slaughter or face severe consequences.

Protests led by Ankit Chaudhary, a former BJP youth wing leader, further intensified after more carcasses were discovered, fueling public outrage. Chaudhary revealed that local residents tipped him off about the gruesome finds, leading to a police assurance to resolve the issue within 48 hours. However, additional carcasses were discovered before the deadline, heightening tensions.

