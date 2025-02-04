Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Assam Govt Over Undeported Foreigners

The Supreme Court criticized the Assam government for not deporting individuals declared as foreigners, who remain indefinitely in detention centers. It ordered the start of deportations within two weeks, questioning the delay and emphasizing the importance of Article 21 for proper legal procedures.

Updated: 04-02-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a stern reprimand to the Assam government for its ongoing detention of individuals deemed foreigners without proceeding with deportation. The court questioned the delay, asking if the authorities were waiting for an 'auspicious time' or muhūrat to start the process.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted that once individuals are legally declared as foreigners, deportation should follow immediately. They emphasized that detention without deportation violates constitutional rights, notably Article 21, which ensures the protection of life and personal liberty.

The Court instructed the Assam government to begin deporting the 63 detainees within two weeks and mandated the submission of a compliance affidavit. This directive arises from a petition regarding the treatment of foreigners and the conditions within Assam's detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

