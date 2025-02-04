Supreme Court Criticizes Assam Govt Over Undeported Foreigners

The Supreme Court has issued a stern reprimand to the Assam government for its ongoing detention of individuals deemed foreigners without proceeding with deportation. The court questioned the delay, asking if the authorities were waiting for an 'auspicious time' or muhūrat to start the process.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted that once individuals are legally declared as foreigners, deportation should follow immediately. They emphasized that detention without deportation violates constitutional rights, notably Article 21, which ensures the protection of life and personal liberty.

The Court instructed the Assam government to begin deporting the 63 detainees within two weeks and mandated the submission of a compliance affidavit. This directive arises from a petition regarding the treatment of foreigners and the conditions within Assam's detention centers.

