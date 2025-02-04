German National Busted in Goa Drug Raid

A German tourist has been arrested in Goa after authorities seized drugs worth Rs 23.95 lakh from his possession. The 45-year-old, identified as Sebastian Hesler, had been staying in the area on a tourist visa since November, Goa's Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma announced on Tuesday.

The successful raid on Hesler's rented premises came after weeks of intelligence gathering, which included surveillance of his activities. The seized items included LSD blotters, ketamine in powder and liquid forms, and two kilograms of ganja, believed to be part of a larger drug network operating within the region.

This operation follows last month’s arrest of a West Bengal native caught with illegal substances, who unknowingly led authorities to the German national. The Anti-Narcotics Cell remains vigilant in its efforts to dismantle drug distribution hubs in the popular coastal state.

(With inputs from agencies.)