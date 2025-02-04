Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Assam Over Inadequate Foreigners' Deportation

The Supreme Court criticized the Assam government for its failure to deport detainees declared as foreigners, questioning delays due to lack of foreign addresses. The court emphasized immediate deportation to their respective countries, questioning indefinite detention at Assam's detention centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:46 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes Assam Over Inadequate Foreigners' Deportation
Representative Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sharply criticized the Assam government for its inability to deport individuals labeled as foreigners, who have been detained indefinitely in state-run centers. During Tuesday's hearing, the court expressed dismay over the Assam government's reasoning for the delay, which cited unknown foreign addresses.

The apex court emphasized that once detainees are identified as foreigners, they should immediately be deported to their countries, regardless of missing address details, citing precedence and emphasizing Article 21 of the Constitution. The bench pressed for swift deportation of 63 known foreign nationals, demanding a status report within two weeks.

Adding to the quandary, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves highlighted that Bangladesh had refused to accept the detainees as citizens, with some claiming to be Rohingyas. The Solicitor General pledged to work with the Ministry of External Affairs to address the diplomatic challenge, while the court demanded a response on the issue by February 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025