Demand for Bharat Ratna Honors: MP Lovely Anand Praises Modi and Kumar

Janata Dal (United) MP Lovely Anand called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to be awarded the Bharat Ratna. Participating in a Lok Sabha debate, she credited their leadership for transforming India, particularly highlighting improvements in Bihar's law and order under Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:16 IST
In a heated Lok Sabha session on Tuesday, Janata Dal (United) MP Lovely Anand fervently advocated for conferring the Bharat Ratna upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Anand cited their significant contributions to the governance and development of India, praising their leadership as transformative for both the nation and Bihar.

Recalling darker days under former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, she credited Kumar for restoring order and emphasized the progress credited to Modi's rule.

