Gujarat's UCC Controversy: Political Diversion or Cultural Impact?

The Opposition in Gujarat has criticized the BJP government's move to form a committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), accusing it of diverting attention from significant issues like unemployment and inflation. This development comes before key local elections, fueling political tensions in the state.

The proposed UCC is feared to disrupt the cultural and social practices of Gujarat's tribal and minority communities, according to state Opposition Leader Amit Chavda. He argues that the central government's jurisdiction over the UCC makes the state's committee formation a political maneuver.

As debates continue, views on the UCC remain varied. Social worker Gita Shroff supports a common law for its potential benefits for women and children, while other committee members highlight the protective measures for tribal traditions as demonstrated in Uttarakhand.

