Gujarat's UCC Controversy: Political Diversion or Cultural Impact?

The BJP's decision to form a committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Gujarat is seen by the Opposition as a strategy to divert focus from pressing issues. Concerns are raised over potential impacts on tribal and minority communities, ahead of local elections. Opinions on the UCC's benefits remain divided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Opposition in Gujarat has criticized the BJP government's move to form a committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), accusing it of diverting attention from significant issues like unemployment and inflation. This development comes before key local elections, fueling political tensions in the state.

The proposed UCC is feared to disrupt the cultural and social practices of Gujarat's tribal and minority communities, according to state Opposition Leader Amit Chavda. He argues that the central government's jurisdiction over the UCC makes the state's committee formation a political maneuver.

As debates continue, views on the UCC remain varied. Social worker Gita Shroff supports a common law for its potential benefits for women and children, while other committee members highlight the protective measures for tribal traditions as demonstrated in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

