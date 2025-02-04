Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Greenlights New Wildlife Protection Rules and Reforms Land Regulation

The Haryana Cabinet approved the Haryana Wild Life (Protection) Rules, 2024, simplifying the permit process for conservation activities. The Cabinet also amended the Haryana Village Common Lands Act, granting ownership to long-term land occupants and adjusting land sale regulations. Compensation for grain weight loss during Rabi procurement was also sanctioned.

  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet has taken a significant step in wildlife conservation by approving the Haryana Wild Life (Protection) Rules, 2024. This new regulation establishes detailed criteria for obtaining permits related to wildlife education, research, and plant conservation, replacing the outdated 1974 rules.

In another move, the Cabinet amended the Haryana Village Common Lands Act to grant ownership rights to individuals residing in panchayat lands for over 20 years. Previously under government jurisdiction, the approval process will now be managed by the director panchayats.

Additionally, to alleviate financial strain on 'arthiyas', the Cabinet greenlit a Rs 3.09 crore reimbursement to offset moisture-induced weight loss during the upcoming Rabi procurement season, shedding a light on the government's commitment to rural economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

