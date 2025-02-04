Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Waheed Para's Call for Criminal Justice Reforms

Waheed Para, a PDP MLA from Pulwama, J-K, is facing a lengthy trial under the UAPA. He highlighted the need for criminal justice reforms due to the slow prosecution process, which he says traps not only the accused but their families in prolonged uncertainty. Para stressed the urgency of these reforms for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:21 IST
Justice Delayed: Waheed Para's Call for Criminal Justice Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant call to action, Waheed Para, a PDP MLA from Pulwama, is urging for substantial reforms in India's criminal justice system. As he faces trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Para critiques the slow pace of prosecution, which he claims ensnares the accused and their families in a cycle of uncertainty.

Presently entangled in multiple legal battles, including two UAPA charges, Para underscores the relentless nature of undertrial status, describing the legal process as a punishment in itself. He warns that this systematic delay extends beyond personal hardship, impacting entire families and putting lives on indefinite hold.

Emphasizing the broader implications, Para questions the fate of ordinary citizens without the means to advocate for themselves. His message is a clarion call for urgent criminal justice reforms to ensure fairness and prevent endless legal limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025