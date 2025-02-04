Justice Delayed: Waheed Para's Call for Criminal Justice Reforms

In a significant call to action, Waheed Para, a PDP MLA from Pulwama, is urging for substantial reforms in India's criminal justice system. As he faces trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Para critiques the slow pace of prosecution, which he claims ensnares the accused and their families in a cycle of uncertainty.

Presently entangled in multiple legal battles, including two UAPA charges, Para underscores the relentless nature of undertrial status, describing the legal process as a punishment in itself. He warns that this systematic delay extends beyond personal hardship, impacting entire families and putting lives on indefinite hold.

Emphasizing the broader implications, Para questions the fate of ordinary citizens without the means to advocate for themselves. His message is a clarion call for urgent criminal justice reforms to ensure fairness and prevent endless legal limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)