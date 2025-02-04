Left Menu

Mass Deletion of Workers in MGNREGS: Transparency and Reforms

Over 1.55 crore workers have been removed from MGNREGS due to issues like fake job cards and migration. The government ensures compliance with regulations during this exercise and aims to maintain transparency. The Ministry has introduced an SOP to streamline deletions and safeguard genuine workers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has disclosed that more than 1.55 crore workers' names have been erased from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 2022 to 2024, as announced in Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, outlined that deletions were due to fake, duplicate, or incorrect job cards, and also because families relocated or villages became urbanized. This process occurred in compliance with regulations to ensure legitimate beneficiaries remained unaffected.

To streamline deletions, the Ministry has issued a Standard Operating Procedure as of January 25, with guidelines ensuring transparency and a grievance redressal mechanism to protect workers' rights. The initiative confirms that the scheme continues to benefit eligible households efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

