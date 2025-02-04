Cyber Fraudster Nabbed in Sextortion Scandal

Delhi Police have apprehended a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a sextortion case. The suspect, Amit Kumar, was arrested in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, according to a police statement released on Tuesday.

Kumar is alleged to have engaged in cyber fraud by luring victims into video calls and recording obscene content to extort money from them. The case came to light following a complaint lodged on August 12 last year, detailing a fraud of Rs 4.84 lakh. The victim was allegedly deceived through a brief video call and a subsequent call from a fraudster posing as a CBI officer.

Authorities have traced and captured Kumar, who had opened multiple bank accounts to receive extorted funds. The investigation into the broader scope of the scam remains ongoing as police continue to gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)