Tragic Shooting Unfolds at Swedish Education Center
A tragic shooting occurred at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, resulting in five people being shot. The Swedish news agency TT reported the shooter died by suicide, though police have not confirmed this. The incident prompted a strong police response.
Updated: 04-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:18 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, as five people were shot on Tuesday. Authorities have not confirmed reports that the shooter died by suicide, which was reported by the Swedish news agency TT.
Located 200 km west of Stockholm, the scene of the attack showed a heavy police and emergency presence. Students took shelter in nearby buildings while other sections of the school were evacuated for safety.
Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that the government is in close communication with police and monitoring developments closely.
