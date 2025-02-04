Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Retrospective Compensation for Land Acquisitions

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its 2019 decision granting retrospective compensation and interest to farmers for land acquired under the NHAI Act. The bench ruled that excluding these benefits under the NHAI Act violates Article 14 of the Constitution, thus ensuring equitable treatment for all landowners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:47 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Retrospective Compensation for Land Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has confirmed that its 2019 judgment, which allowed for compensation and interest to farmers whose lands were acquired under the NHAI Act, will apply retrospectively. This ruling by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan dismisses the National Highway Authority of India's plea for prospective implementation.

The bench emphasized the significance of 'solatium' and 'interest' as essential compensatory benefits, condemning inequalities created by Section 3J of the NHAI Act, which was ruled unconstitutional in 2019. Justice Surya Kant reiterated that implementing the decision prospectively would undermine the relief intended by the 2019 verdict.

The verdict addresses disparities affecting landowners from 1997 to 2015, ensuring all receive equitable treatment under the 2013 Act amendments. The court clarified that this decision does not reopen finalized cases but confirms compensation between 1997 and 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025