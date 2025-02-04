Left Menu

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

A tragic school shooting in Sweden resulted in multiple fatalities, according to reports from local media sources. Police have not officially confirmed the death toll yet. The incident has shaken the nation as authorities work to gather more details and prevent further violence.

Stockholm | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:47 IST
  • Sweden

A devastating school shooting in Sweden on Tuesday has reportedly led to several deaths, as mentioned by publications like daily Aftonbladet and broadcasters SVT and TV4. These reports cite anonymous sources.

The incident occurred amidst heightened concerns around safety in educational institutions.

As of now, a police spokesman has refrained from commenting on the reported fatalities, leaving the nation in suspense as authorities strive to verify the information and provide clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

