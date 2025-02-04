Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

A devastating school shooting in Sweden on Tuesday has reportedly led to several deaths, as mentioned by publications like daily Aftonbladet and broadcasters SVT and TV4. These reports cite anonymous sources.

The incident occurred amidst heightened concerns around safety in educational institutions.

As of now, a police spokesman has refrained from commenting on the reported fatalities, leaving the nation in suspense as authorities strive to verify the information and provide clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)