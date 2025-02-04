Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on CPI (Maoist) Network with Key Arrests

The National Investigation Agency has arrested four overground workers from the CPI (Maoist) in connection with an arms recovery case in Chhattisgarh. The individuals were aiding the Maoist group by providing logistical support and shelter, as well as supplying explosives for planned attacks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended four overground workers linked to the banned CPI (Maoist) organization in Chhattisgarh. The arrests are part of an investigation into an arms-recovery case, revealing links to senior Maoist leadership, according to an NIA statement.

Those detained are accused of sheltering and aiding CPI (Maoist) members. The probe uncovered their role in providing logistical support and explosive materials intended for an attack on police officers near Mujalgondi village.

NIA's efforts are ongoing, following their takeover of the case from local authorities in February last year. Two armed cadres were captured before executing the planned attack, with a chargesheet filed in August 2024 against two accused.

