EU Establishes Legal Basis for Ukraine War Tribunal

The European Union has officially laid down the legal groundwork for a special tribunal that will address Russia's war actions in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the EU on Tuesday.

The move represents a significant step towards accountability, as the tribunal is set to have the power to scrutinize and hold responsible Russian political and military leaders involved in the conflict.

This action underscores the EU's commitment to international law and justice, aiming to ensure that the actions taken during the war in Ukraine are met with proper legal scrutiny and potential consequences for those in positions of leadership.

