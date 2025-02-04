Left Menu

Palestinian Authority Forms Reconstruction Committee Amid Tensions

The Palestinian Authority has set up a committee to manage reconstruction in Gaza, although its operations remain uncertain due to Hamas control and Israeli restrictions. The committee aims to provide basic services in Gaza with support from various partners, including technocrats and independent figures from the region.

The Palestinian Authority announced the formation of a committee to oversee reconstruction efforts in the embattled Gaza Strip. However, the committee's capability to operate within Gaza remains uncertain due to the dominance of Hamas and Israel's exclusion of the Palestinian Authority from postwar plans.

In a regular cabinet session, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa's office revealed that officials established a working group aimed at managing Gaza's affairs. This initiative seeks to deliver essential services such as water, electricity, health, and education in southern Gaza with assistance from diverse partners.

While the Biden administration supports reforms leading to Palestinian Authority governance in Gaza, the Israeli government, which is against the establishment of a Palestinian state, rejected such proposals. The Palestinian Authority continues to engage in regional operations, including staffing the Rafah crossing with EU observers.

