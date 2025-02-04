Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks Enter Critical Stage Amid Tensions

Hamas and international mediators have initiated discussions for the second phase of a ceasefire, amid claims that Israel has not adhered to prior agreements. Key issues include hostage releases and troop withdrawal from Gaza, with negotiations expected to be challenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:12 IST
Hamas officials have begun negotiations with international mediators on the second phase of a ceasefire, accusing Israel of not fulfilling earlier commitments. The discussions aim to address key issues such as the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for Hamas, stated that the group has initiated communication and negotiation efforts to ensure implementation of the agreed terms. The group alleges that Israel has delayed and obstructed aid into the enclave, falling short of the initial agreement.

The second phase of negotiations, set to be more challenging, began Monday. Despite plans for further dialogue, Israel maintains that it will not fully withdraw from Gaza until Hamas' military capabilities are neutralized, while Hamas insists on troop removal before releasing remaining hostages.

