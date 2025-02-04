Ceasefire Talks Enter Critical Stage Amid Tensions
Hamas and international mediators have initiated discussions for the second phase of a ceasefire, amid claims that Israel has not adhered to prior agreements. Key issues include hostage releases and troop withdrawal from Gaza, with negotiations expected to be challenging.
Hamas officials have begun negotiations with international mediators on the second phase of a ceasefire, accusing Israel of not fulfilling earlier commitments. The discussions aim to address key issues such as the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.
Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for Hamas, stated that the group has initiated communication and negotiation efforts to ensure implementation of the agreed terms. The group alleges that Israel has delayed and obstructed aid into the enclave, falling short of the initial agreement.
The second phase of negotiations, set to be more challenging, began Monday. Despite plans for further dialogue, Israel maintains that it will not fully withdraw from Gaza until Hamas' military capabilities are neutralized, while Hamas insists on troop removal before releasing remaining hostages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNICEF Ramps Up Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip, Urging International Support for Children’s Recovery
Ceasefire Strained Amid Tensions Over Hostage Releases in Gaza
Hostage Releases Mark Key Milestone in Fragile Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Hostage Releases Amid Ceasefire: Escalating Tensions Between Israel and Hamas
Hostage Releases Mark Fragile Ceasefire Progress in Gaza