India and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Cooperation in Critical Minerals Sector

In a significant step towards bolstering international cooperation in the critical minerals sector, Union Minister of Coal & Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Mr. Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, in New Delhi today. The high-level discussions centered on deepening ties between the two nations in the realm of mineral exploration, sustainable extraction, and the development of resilient supply chains for critical minerals.

A notable highlight of the meeting was the designation of the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) as a Centre of Excellence under the auspices of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF). This initiative, aimed at promoting international collaboration in the mining sector, will provide specialized training programs for geologists from Saudi Arabia, as well as professionals from Africa and Central Asia. This training will play a crucial role in building global capacity for sustainable mining practices, which is vital for meeting the growing demand for critical minerals needed in energy transitions worldwide. Key Discussion Points:

Strengthening Resilient Mineral Supply Chains: Both leaders agreed on the importance of establishing more reliable and secure mineral supply chains. Their focus was on reducing dependence on imports and increasing domestic and international collaborations to ensure the uninterrupted availability of critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. These minerals are essential for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, and green infrastructure.

Investment in Value-Added Mineral Processing: The ministers discussed the potential for promoting joint ventures focused on the value-added processing of critical minerals. Such ventures would support the global transition to cleaner energy sources by ensuring the minerals are processed efficiently, reducing reliance on traditional methods, and creating an ecosystem conducive to the growth of green technologies.

Technological Collaboration in Mining: Another key focus of the dialogue was exploring advanced mining technologies and innovations that could make mineral exploration and extraction more sustainable. Both countries recognized the need for cutting-edge techniques to minimize the environmental impact of mining activities and to promote the responsible extraction of essential minerals.

Capacity Building in Geology: With the establishment of GSITI as a Centre of Excellence, the Indian government aims to take a leading role in training geologists and experts from across the globe. The institute will offer advanced programs on mineral exploration, sustainable extraction practices, and innovations in mining technologies, thus creating a skilled workforce capable of addressing the demands of the rapidly evolving global mining sector.

India’s Global Engagement at the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2025:

This meeting builds on India’s increasing presence at international platforms like the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2025, which will be held in Riyadh. At the FMF, Shri Reddy presented India’s strategic objectives for securing critical minerals necessary for clean energy systems. India has been advocating for stronger global partnerships to ensure sustainable access to these minerals, especially in the context of its own National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM). Minister Reddy also held discussions with representatives from other key nations, including Brazil, Italy, and Morocco, emphasizing collaboration in the mining sector and aligning efforts for a sustainable future.

India’s engagement with Saudi Arabia on these issues aligns with both nations’ long-term goals of enhancing mineral security and advancing sustainability in global mining practices. The country’s National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM) seeks to ensure a steady and sustainable supply of minerals that are crucial for its growing renewable energy, electric mobility, and technological industries.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future:

As the global demand for critical minerals continues to grow, the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia stands as a testament to the importance of international collaboration in securing the resources essential for a green future. By focusing on innovation, sustainable extraction methods, and strengthened supply chains, both nations are paving the way for a more resilient and secure mineral sector, which is crucial for the global energy transition.

This step in strengthening mineral cooperation between the two countries is seen as a major leap towards ensuring that the future of global mining and clean energy development is both secure and sustainable.