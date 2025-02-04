US Military Begins Deportation Flights to Guantanamo Bay

Left Menu

The U.S. has initiated deportation flights to Guantanamo Bay for migrants, marking a new phase in housing them at the naval base. This facility has been used for holding foreigners linked to the 9/11 attacks. Recent flights have also transported Indian migrants back to India.

Updated: 04-02-2025 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has launched its first military flight to deport migrants to Guantanamo Bay, according to a U.S. official. This initiative marks the beginning of a projected increase in migrant detention at the Navy base in Cuba, which has traditionally been used for detaining foreigners related to the September 11, 2001, attacks.

President Donald Trump has shown interest in using Guantanamo Bay as a holding facility and claims it can accommodate up to 30,000 people. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, familiar with the base from his time on active duty, has described it as an ideal location for housing migrants. In preparation, additional U.S. troops have been dispatched to the facility.

In related deportation efforts, the U.S. returned Indian migrants to India on Monday, with the flight ongoing as of Tuesday. This follows seven previous deportation flights to Ecuador, Guam, Honduras, and Peru. Additionally, Colombian authorities orchestrated two flights to repatriate migrants from the U.S. CNN initially reported on these deportation flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

