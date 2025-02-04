US Military Begins Deportation Flights to Guantanamo Bay
The U.S. has initiated deportation flights to Guantanamo Bay for migrants, marking a new phase in housing them at the naval base. This facility has been used for holding foreigners linked to the 9/11 attacks. Recent flights have also transported Indian migrants back to India.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has launched its first military flight to deport migrants to Guantanamo Bay, according to a U.S. official. This initiative marks the beginning of a projected increase in migrant detention at the Navy base in Cuba, which has traditionally been used for detaining foreigners related to the September 11, 2001, attacks.
President Donald Trump has shown interest in using Guantanamo Bay as a holding facility and claims it can accommodate up to 30,000 people. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, familiar with the base from his time on active duty, has described it as an ideal location for housing migrants. In preparation, additional U.S. troops have been dispatched to the facility.
In related deportation efforts, the U.S. returned Indian migrants to India on Monday, with the flight ongoing as of Tuesday. This follows seven previous deportation flights to Ecuador, Guam, Honduras, and Peru. Additionally, Colombian authorities orchestrated two flights to repatriate migrants from the U.S. CNN initially reported on these deportation flights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Leaders React to Donald Trump's Inauguration
Political Turmoil in Turkey: A Rising Tide of Crackdown and Detention
Houthis Release Galaxy Leader Crew After Prolonged Detention
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
Trump's Immigration Detention Expansion: The Financial and Political Stakes