Court Allows Lawsuit Against Russian Bank in Malaysia Airlines Tragedy

The U.S. appeals court has authorized the family of an American citizen killed in the MH17 incident over Ukraine to sue Sberbank, Russia's largest bank. The court ruled that Sberbank could not claim sovereign immunity, having allegedly facilitated money transfers to the group implicated in the tragedy.

According to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Sberbank was involved in channeling funds to the Russia-backed Donetsk People's Republic, accused of downing the Malaysian flight with a missile. The ruling rejected Sberbank's reliance on the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act as a defense.

Justice Bianco highlighted that the case falls under commercial activity, contradicting the bank's immunity claims. The Schansman family's legal team hailed the decision and expressed readiness to unveil further evidence in pursuit of justice.

