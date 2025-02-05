Left Menu

Migrant Detentions at Guantanamo: A Controversial Expansion

The U.S. is set to expand migrant detentions at Guantanamo Bay, aiming to house over 30,000 migrants. President Trump has instructed the Pentagon and DHS to increase the facility's capacity. This move has faced criticism amid high costs and concerns about the treatment of detainees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 02:34 IST
The first military aircraft carrying detained migrants to Guantanamo Bay has departed, signaling a significant expansion in the use of the base for immigration enforcement. President Trump's administration is poised to utilize the naval facility in Cuba to potentially house more than 30,000 migrants.

In a move described as part of a broader immigration agenda, U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that a military flight transported 9-10 immigrants to Guantanamo. These individuals are labeled as "highly dangerous criminal aliens." The administration plans extensive use of military assets for deportations amid escalating costs.

Despite concerns about costs and treatment, this move carries political implications. The base is known for housing both a notorious high-security prison and a separate migrant facility. Previous administrations had promised to close the prison, but it remains operational under Trump's resolve to expand its role.

