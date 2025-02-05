Mexico and U.S. Gear Up for Critical Trade Negotiations

As tensions loom over trade tariffs, Mexico's Economy Minister has voiced confidence in reaching an agreement with the U.S. before the tariffs come into play. The statement was made a day after U.S. President Trump postponed the tariffs in return for Mexico's efforts against drug trafficking and immigration.

The decision came after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's critical conversation with Trump, convincing the U.S. leader to delay the 25% tariffs previously threatened against Mexico and Canada. Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's Economy Minister, hailed this as a significant political victory for Sheinbaum.

Concurrently, Mexico has started deploying the National Guard to its borders, aligning with the conditions of the deal. Ebrard asserted that the coming month will provide ample time to settle the issues, noting a more balanced negotiation atmosphere.

