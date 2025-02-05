Left Menu

Mexico and U.S. Gear Up for Critical Trade Negotiations

Mexico's Economy Minister is optimistic about reaching an agreement with the U.S. before the imposed tariffs take effect. Following a call where Mexican President Sheinbaum persuaded U.S. President Trump to defer tariffs, both nations are approaching negotiations on a more level playing field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:28 IST
Mexico and U.S. Gear Up for Critical Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As tensions loom over trade tariffs, Mexico's Economy Minister has voiced confidence in reaching an agreement with the U.S. before the tariffs come into play. The statement was made a day after U.S. President Trump postponed the tariffs in return for Mexico's efforts against drug trafficking and immigration.

The decision came after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's critical conversation with Trump, convincing the U.S. leader to delay the 25% tariffs previously threatened against Mexico and Canada. Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's Economy Minister, hailed this as a significant political victory for Sheinbaum.

Concurrently, Mexico has started deploying the National Guard to its borders, aligning with the conditions of the deal. Ebrard asserted that the coming month will provide ample time to settle the issues, noting a more balanced negotiation atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025