USPS Halts Parcel Deliveries from China and Hong Kong

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily stopped accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong. This suspension does not affect the delivery of letters and 'flats'. The halt may be linked to President Trump's tariff increases, which were intended to impact international trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 07:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced a temporary suspension on the acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, effective February 4. This decision, posted on the USPS website, does not affect the delivery of letters and 'flats' from these regions.

The suspension raises questions about its potential connection to U.S. President Donald Trump's changes to international shipping policies, specifically the end of 'de minimis' shipments from China and other countries. These changes are part of broader tariffs targeting China, Canada, and Mexico.

A report by the U.S. congressional committee on China notes that nearly half of all 'de minimis' packages originate from China, highlighting the potential impact of these shipping and tariff policies on international trade dynamics.

