Left Menu

U.S. Weighs Sanctions on Chinese Ecommerce Giants for Alleged Forced Labor

The U.S. is considering adding Chinese ecommerce companies Shein and Temu to the Department of Homeland Security's 'forced labor' list. Discussions are ongoing, and a final decision has not been made. Both companies assert compliance with U.S. laws against forced labor, following recent trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:07 IST
U.S. Weighs Sanctions on Chinese Ecommerce Giants for Alleged Forced Labor
Representative Image Image Credit:

The U.S. government is currently evaluating whether to include Chinese ecommerce retailers, Shein and Temu, on the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘forced labor’ list, according to a report by Semafor on Tuesday.

Despite ongoing talks, the Trump administration has not reached a definitive conclusion regarding the potential listing of these companies, with representatives from both asserting their adherence to U.S. labor regulations. Shein, in a statement to Reuters, expressed their unawareness of any such deliberations and confirmed compliance with the UFLPA (Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act). Similarly, Temu highlighted their stringent ban on forced labor via their Third-Party Code of Conduct.

This development coincides with China’s strategic imposition of tariffs on U.S. imports and the warning of possible sanctions on American firms, including Google, as counteraction to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025