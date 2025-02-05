Left Menu

Governor vs. Assembly: Tamil Nadu's Legislative Showdown

The Tamil Nadu government has taken its dispute with Governor R N Ravi to the Supreme Court, challenging his repeated refusal to assent to bills reintroduced by the legislative assembly. This confrontation highlights concerns about the democratic process, as constitutional provisions mandate Governors to grant assent upon bills' re-enactment.

Updated: 05-02-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:28 IST
The ongoing conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi over the withholding of assent to several bills has reached the Supreme Court. The state government argues that the Governor's refusal to approve the re-enacted bills is a direct violation of constitutional provisions.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Tamil Nadu, informed the court that the Governor was constitutionally obliged to grant assent after a bill is re-enacted and presented a second time. He insisted that any deviation from this process undermines India's democratic system.

The apex court, considering the potential implications on governance and public welfare due to this standoff, has urged dialogue between Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin and Governor Ravi to resolve the impasse. The court continues to examine the validity of the Governor's actions regarding legislative processes.

