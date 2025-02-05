Flames of Conflict: Ukrainian Strike on Albashneft Oil Refinery
The Ukrainian military reported a successful strike on the Albashneft oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, leading to a fire. The refinery is a key supplier of gasoline and diesel to Russian forces. The announcement was made on the Telegram messaging app.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:34 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a bold move on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for a strategic strike that ignited a fire at the Albashneft oil refinery located in Russia's Krasnodar region.
The military asserted that the refinery plays a crucial role in supplying gasoline and diesel to the Russian forces, marking the attack as a significant blow.
The official statement released via the Telegram messaging app underscored the tactical significance of this operation amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement