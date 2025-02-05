Flames of Conflict: Ukrainian Strike on Albashneft Oil Refinery

In a bold move on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for a strategic strike that ignited a fire at the Albashneft oil refinery located in Russia's Krasnodar region.

The military asserted that the refinery plays a crucial role in supplying gasoline and diesel to the Russian forces, marking the attack as a significant blow.

The official statement released via the Telegram messaging app underscored the tactical significance of this operation amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)