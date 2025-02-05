Nations Unite for Maritime Maneuvers in South China Sea

The U.S. Navy announced on Wednesday that defense forces from Australia, Japan, and the Philippines will partner with the United States to engage in a maritime exercise within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone on February 5. The aim is to enhance mutual cooperation and interoperability.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command reported that China conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea the same day. The spokesperson emphasized that Chinese troops would remain vigilant to protect the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

The announcement comes as tensions escalate over territorial claims in the South China Sea, an area that has been a focal point for military activity by various nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)