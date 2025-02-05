Left Menu

Nations Unite for Maritime Maneuvers in South China Sea

The U.S. Navy announced joint maritime exercises with Australia, Japan, and the Philippines to boost cooperation in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. Simultaneously, China's military reaffirmed its commitment to defending its territorial claims in the South China Sea amid increasing international activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:45 IST
Nations Unite for Maritime Maneuvers in South China Sea

The U.S. Navy announced on Wednesday that defense forces from Australia, Japan, and the Philippines will partner with the United States to engage in a maritime exercise within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone on February 5. The aim is to enhance mutual cooperation and interoperability.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command reported that China conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea the same day. The spokesperson emphasized that Chinese troops would remain vigilant to protect the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

The announcement comes as tensions escalate over territorial claims in the South China Sea, an area that has been a focal point for military activity by various nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025