Controversial Remarks Ignite Legal Action Against UP's Sultan Beg

Samajwadi Party leader Sultan Beg is under scrutiny after allegedly making objectionable remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Maha Kumbh. The local police filed an FIR following a complaint by BJP leader Virpal Singh, officials reported on Wednesday.

The case was registered at Shergarh police station, listing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. According to Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh, Beg was booked for potentially inciting public mischief and intending to outrage religious sentiments.

A video widely shared on social media purportedly captures Beg criticizing the Adityanath administration's handling of the Maha Kumbh, likening it to a 'cremation ground.' The video alleges that government neglect led to fires and stampedes causing multiple deaths. Authorities have initiated an investigation, and further legal steps depend on the evidence, Singh confirmed. Beg has yet to comment on the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)