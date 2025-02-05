Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Ignite Legal Action Against UP's Sultan Beg

Samajwadi Party leader Sultan Beg faces legal action for allegedly making objectionable remarks about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Maha Kumbh. A video circulated online purportedly shows Beg blaming the government for mismanagement at the event, which allegedly led to mishaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:53 IST
Controversial Remarks Ignite Legal Action Against UP's Sultan Beg
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Sultan Beg is under scrutiny after allegedly making objectionable remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Maha Kumbh. The local police filed an FIR following a complaint by BJP leader Virpal Singh, officials reported on Wednesday.

The case was registered at Shergarh police station, listing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. According to Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh, Beg was booked for potentially inciting public mischief and intending to outrage religious sentiments.

A video widely shared on social media purportedly captures Beg criticizing the Adityanath administration's handling of the Maha Kumbh, likening it to a 'cremation ground.' The video alleges that government neglect led to fires and stampedes causing multiple deaths. Authorities have initiated an investigation, and further legal steps depend on the evidence, Singh confirmed. Beg has yet to comment on the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025