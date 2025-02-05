Left Menu

US Deportation of Indian Immigrants Sparks Controversy Before Modi-Trump Meeting

A US military aircraft deported 104 Indians as part of a Trump-era crackdown on illegal immigrants. The deportees came from various Indian states and included women and minors. The incident has prompted political reactions and raised concerns about the treatment of Indian immigrants in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:00 IST
US Deportation of Indian Immigrants Sparks Controversy Before Modi-Trump Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent US deportation of 104 Indian immigrants has ignited controversy and political discussions. The deportees, who arrived on a US military aircraft, are part of a crackdown initiated by the Trump administration, and include individuals from states like Punjab and Gujarat. This move precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.

The deportees comprise 19 women and 13 minors, distributed across several Indian states. Upon landing in Amritsar, they faced questioning by the police and intelligence agencies. The deportation has sparked demands for financial assistance from families who incurred debts to send their relatives to the US, expecting better opportunities.

The incident has drawn criticism from political figures, like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, highlighting the broader issue of illegal immigration and the plight of Indian migrants seeking a better life abroad. Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, expressed disappointment and urged against illegal migration, emphasizing the importance of legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025