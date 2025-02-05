US Deportation of Indian Immigrants Sparks Controversy Before Modi-Trump Meeting

A recent US deportation of 104 Indian immigrants has ignited controversy and political discussions. The deportees, who arrived on a US military aircraft, are part of a crackdown initiated by the Trump administration, and include individuals from states like Punjab and Gujarat. This move precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.

The deportees comprise 19 women and 13 minors, distributed across several Indian states. Upon landing in Amritsar, they faced questioning by the police and intelligence agencies. The deportation has sparked demands for financial assistance from families who incurred debts to send their relatives to the US, expecting better opportunities.

The incident has drawn criticism from political figures, like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, highlighting the broader issue of illegal immigration and the plight of Indian migrants seeking a better life abroad. Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, expressed disappointment and urged against illegal migration, emphasizing the importance of legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)