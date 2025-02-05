Motorcycle Misconduct: Three Arrested for Harassing Women Police

Three men have been apprehended for allegedly making offensive comments towards female police officers in Baldev's bustling Moti Bazaar, according to law enforcement authorities.

The incident unraveled as the three motorcycle-borne individuals, reportedly without a number plate, harassed the women officers with honking and crude remarks.

Thanks to some quick-thinking bystanders, the suspects, who attempted to evade capture, were successfully detained. The accused were identified as Rajesh, Brajveer, and Akash from Midhawali village in Hathras district.

