Motorcycle Misconduct: Three Arrested for Harassing Women Police

Three men were arrested for allegedly making lewd comments at women police in Baldev's Moti Bazaar. The incident involved honking and harassment by the accused, identified as Rajesh, Brajveer, and Akash, all from Midhawali village. Intervention by bystanders led to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three men have been apprehended for allegedly making offensive comments towards female police officers in Baldev's bustling Moti Bazaar, according to law enforcement authorities.

The incident unraveled as the three motorcycle-borne individuals, reportedly without a number plate, harassed the women officers with honking and crude remarks.

Thanks to some quick-thinking bystanders, the suspects, who attempted to evade capture, were successfully detained. The accused were identified as Rajesh, Brajveer, and Akash from Midhawali village in Hathras district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

