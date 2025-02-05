Justice Served: Life Sentences in Decades-Old Murder Case in Bihar

A court in Bihar's Rohtas district has delivered a life sentence to 19 individuals for their involvement in a 29-year-old murder case. The case revolved around the brutal killing of Vinod Mali, a resident of Alampur village, who was murdered in 1977 in a land dispute.

The sentencing, ordered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar, also includes a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict. The court, emphasizing the extreme cruelty of the crime, has decided to imprison all 22 accused for life as per the order informed by Additional Public Prosecutor Anil Kumar Singh.

The convicted individuals hail from the same village and are identified as Umashankar Mahto, Bali Mahto, Santan Mahto, Ramendra Mahto, Arjun Mahto, Heera Ram Mahto, and others. This verdict marks a significant moment in delivering long-awaited justice in a high-profile case of murder and brutality.

(With inputs from agencies.)