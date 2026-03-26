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Odisha Assembly Uproar: Health Minister Under Fire

Chaos ensued in Odisha's assembly as the Opposition demanded Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's resignation over a hospital fire that killed 12 patients. The unrest disrupted proceedings, prompting Speaker to adjourn sessions. Opposition claims moral responsibility lies with Mahaling; government defends its swift action and ongoing probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:08 IST
Odisha Assembly Uproar: Health Minister Under Fire
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The Odisha assembly witnessed chaos as Opposition members demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The uproar stemmed from a tragic fire at a state-run hospital in Cuttack that resulted in the deaths of 12 patients. This tragic event led the assembly to adjourn repeatedly due to the resulting commotion.

Opposition MLAs from the BJD and Congress both memorialized the deceased through rituals near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises. However, attempts to address this issue during the Question Hour were thwarted as MLAs resorted to shouting slogans and displaying placards, which caused further disruption in the House proceedings.

Despite several all-party meetings, a resolution remains elusive. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida criticized the Opposition for prioritizing disruption. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, reiterated the demand for the Health Minister's resignation, alleging governmental failure to safeguard patients' lives. The assembly is set to reconvene post the local holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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