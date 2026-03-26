Odisha Assembly Uproar: Health Minister Under Fire

The Odisha assembly witnessed chaos as Opposition members demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The uproar stemmed from a tragic fire at a state-run hospital in Cuttack that resulted in the deaths of 12 patients. This tragic event led the assembly to adjourn repeatedly due to the resulting commotion.

Opposition MLAs from the BJD and Congress both memorialized the deceased through rituals near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises. However, attempts to address this issue during the Question Hour were thwarted as MLAs resorted to shouting slogans and displaying placards, which caused further disruption in the House proceedings.

Despite several all-party meetings, a resolution remains elusive. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida criticized the Opposition for prioritizing disruption. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, reiterated the demand for the Health Minister's resignation, alleging governmental failure to safeguard patients' lives. The assembly is set to reconvene post the local holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)