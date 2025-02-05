FBI Agents Assured Job Security Amid Capitol Riot Investigation

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, a top Justice Department official reassured FBI agents involved in the January 6 Capitol riot investigation that they are not at risk of job termination, provided they acted ethically. This communication seeks to allay fears among agents who simply followed orders.

However, the memo from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove distinguishes those who acted ethically from agents who may have exercised corrupt or partisan actions. The latter group's job security remains uncertain as the investigation continues to unfold.

The investigation into the Capitol riot has required thousands of FBI employees to fill out comprehensive questionnaires concerning their roles in the inquiry, as the Trump-era Justice Department contemplates potential disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)