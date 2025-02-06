Spyware Scandal Rocks Italy with WhatsApp Breaches
Italy's government responded to spyware attacks on WhatsApp, affecting seven users, including a journalist and migrant rescuer. The National Cybersecurity Agency is investigating, with Meta alleging Paragon Solutions' involvement. Privacy concerns are heightened as targeted users remain unnamed while Europe witnesses similar breaches.
Italy's government is grappling with a serious spyware incident targeting seven individuals through WhatsApp, the Meta Platforms-owned messaging service. Among those targeted are a journalist and activist known for migrant rescue efforts.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office has involved the National Cybersecurity Agency to probe the incident. The breach came to light after Meta claimed that Paragon Solutions orchestrated attacks on 90 users globally, drawing significant concern over privacy and cybersecurity.
The incident has sparked debates on democratic rights, with affected individuals like Luca Casarini and Francesco Cancellato urging further investigations. As the controversy unfolds, the government faces pressure to determine the full scope and perpetrators behind the attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
