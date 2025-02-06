Zuma-Sambudla in Court: A Case of Social Media and Political Turbulence

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, appeared in court facing allegations of inciting violence during the infamous 2021 riots. Her lawyer maintains her innocence as she plans to plead not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors link Zuma-Sambudla to social media posts they claim fueled the wave of violence that followed Jacob Zuma's arrest in July 2021. The unrest saw massive looting and destruction, with economic losses pegged at 50 billion rand.

Once the chaos subsided, political dynamics shifted as Jacob Zuma supported the uMkhonto we Sizwe party, affecting ANC's power. Zuma-Sambudla now serves as one of the party's parliamentarians, marking her influence on South Africa's political stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)