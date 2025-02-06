Trade Turmoil: China's WTO Complaint Over New U.S. Tariffs

On Wednesday, China filed a World Trade Organization complaint challenging new U.S. tariffs and the removal of duty-free exemptions for small packages, actions deemed "protectionist." Beijing's move raises tensions as confusion grips retailers utilizing services like Amazon, Temu, and Shein, following President Trump's policy changes.

The uproar stems from fluctuating trade policies that now demand customs entries for all small packages from China and Hong Kong, potentially sending some shipments back due to paperwork issues. China's request to the WTO, questioning the legitimacy of these duties targeting fentanyl-related imports, marks the beginning of a legal confrontation with uncertain outcomes.

With the WTO's Appellate Body incapacitated due to the U.S. blocking judge appointments, a resolution remains elusive, even if China's complaint proves valid. The situation unfolds as U.S. Postal Services reverses a temporary parcel suspension, signaling ongoing chaos in global logistics and trade operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)