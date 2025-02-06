Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: China and Thailand in a New Era of Diplomacy

China's President Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently held talks in Beijing, aiming to bolster their bilateral relationship amid global uncertainties. Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, they addressed issues like cross-border fraud, tourism safety concerns, and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war impact.

Updated: 06-02-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:07 IST
Strengthening Ties: China and Thailand in a New Era of Diplomacy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

In a move to enhance bilateral relations amidst mounting global challenges, China's President Xi Jinping met with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing this week. This official visit marks a crucial step as both nations celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Despite the celebrations, pressing issues remain on the agenda. Notable concerns include the rise of cross-border telecom scams that have stirred unease. A recent incident involving Chinese actor Wang Xing highlighted the need for enhanced security measures. Thailand is particularly concerned about the scam's impact on its tourism sector, which heavily relies on Chinese visitors.

During these diplomatic talks, attention also turned to the geopolitical landscape shaped by the U.S.-China trade war. As the Thai government reiterates its strategic balance between the two powers, officials anticipate increased export opportunities to the U.S., given reduced Chinese imports by America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

